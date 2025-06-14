Software Engineer compensation in United States at Tyler Technologies ranges from $77.7K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $123K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $97.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tyler Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$77.7K
$75.8K
$1K
$963
Software Engineer
$93.1K
$87.6K
$4.4K
$1.1K
Senior Software Engineer
$123K
$119K
$262
$3.6K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tyler Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
