← Company Directory
Tyler Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tyler Technologies Salaries

Tyler Technologies's salary ranges from $47,235 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations at the low-end to $608,025 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tyler Technologies. Last updated: 3/28/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $77.7K
Software Engineer $92.4K
Senior Software Engineer $123K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Project Manager
Median $152K
Product Manager
Median $96K

I turned indie-hacker after a year of unemployment

Hi everyone, I got laid off unfairly by my manager in September of 2023 and since then I had been panick-applying (if there is any word like that) to different jobs, but unfortunately for me I couldn't get any
And then fast forward to 2 months ago when I decided to build a SaaS, and which I launched 2 weeks ago, and then I noticed I've been a fool all this while trying...

105 32
105 32
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $82K
Business Analyst
$73.5K
Customer Service
$75.6K
Customer Service Operations
$47.2K
Management Consultant
$99.5K
Marketing
$64.7K
Product Design Manager
$116K
Sales
$608K
Software Engineering Manager
$186K
Solution Architect
$147K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Tyler Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tyler Technologies is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $608,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tyler Technologies is $96,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tyler Technologies

Related Companies

  • Amdocs
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources