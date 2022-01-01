Sick Time Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Remote Work Certain positions are fully remote.

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Health Insurance PPO 750, PPO 1500, or HDHP with HSA

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer. Employee Family - $1,000

Unique Perk Virtual doctor’s visits - Provided by BCBSTX

Unique Perk Global Surgery - Provided by MMT Global Healthcare

Vision Insurance Administered by EyeMed Vision Care

Dental Insurance Administered by Delta Dental

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance 1x annual salary, up to $200,000

Pet Insurance Up to 90% on the veterinary care expenses

Disability Insurance STD: 100% in the first 23 days, 2/3 afterwards. LTD: 2/3 of base salary

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock