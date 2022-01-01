← Company Directory
Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $6,150

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Sick Time

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Health Insurance

    PPO 750, PPO 1500, or HDHP with HSA

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer. Employee Family - $1,000

  • Vision Insurance

    Administered by EyeMed Vision Care

  • Dental Insurance

    Administered by Delta Dental

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Life Insurance

    1x annual salary, up to $200,000

  • Pet Insurance

    Up to 90% on the veterinary care expenses

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 100% in the first 23 days, 2/3 afterwards. LTD: 2/3 of base salary

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Remote Work

    Certain positions are fully remote.

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary Match vests evenly over 5 years.

  • Tuition Reimbursement

  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

  • Virtual doctor’s visits

    Provided by BCBSTX

  • Global Surgery

    Provided by MMT Global Healthcare

