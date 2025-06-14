Software Engineer compensation in United States at Tinder ranges from $126K per year for IC1 to $331K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tinder's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$126K
$111K
$12.5K
$2.6K
IC2
$209K
$146K
$51.3K
$11.4K
IC3
$217K
$163K
$45.1K
$8.6K
IC4
$296K
$205K
$70.7K
$19.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tinder, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
