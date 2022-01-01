← Company Directory
Tinder
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tinder Salaries

Tinder's salary ranges from $98,505 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $458,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tinder. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
IC1 $126K
IC2 $193K
IC3 $218K
IC4 $290K
IC5 $331K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
IC6 $314K
IC7 $378K
Software Engineering Manager
IC2 $425K
IC3 $458K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Data Scientist
IC1 $151K
IC2 $174K
Product Designer
Median $110K

UX Designer

Data Science Manager
$271K
Financial Analyst
$98.5K
Human Resources
$186K
Marketing
$146K
Recruiter
$144K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$378K
Technical Program Manager
$293K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tinder, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tinder is Software Engineering Manager at the IC3 level with a yearly total compensation of $458,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tinder is $217,558.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tinder

Related Companies

  • Credit Karma
  • Reddit
  • Remitly
  • Epic Games
  • Patreon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources