Tinder Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Tinder ranges from $314K per year for IC6 to $464K per year for IC8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $335K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tinder's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus IC4 Associate Product Manager $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- IC5 Product Manager $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- IC6 Senior Product Manager $314K $200K $85K $29.3K IC7 Group Product Manager $378K $236K $95.3K $46.8K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Tinder, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

