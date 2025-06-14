← Company Directory
Tinder
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Tinder Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Tinder ranges from $314K per year for IC6 to $464K per year for IC8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $335K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tinder's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC4
Associate Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC5
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC6
Senior Product Manager
$314K
$200K
$85K
$29.3K
IC7
Group Product Manager
$378K
$236K
$95.3K
$46.8K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tinder, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Tinder in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $480,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tinder for the Product Manager role in United States is $345,000.

Other Resources