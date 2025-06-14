Product Manager compensation in United States at Tinder ranges from $314K per year for IC6 to $464K per year for IC8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $335K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tinder's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC6
$314K
$200K
$85K
$29.3K
IC7
$378K
$236K
$95.3K
$46.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tinder, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)