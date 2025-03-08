All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Canada at Thomson Reuters totals CA$191K per year for TR4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thomson Reuters's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
TR7
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
TR6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
TR5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
TR4
CA$191K
CA$162K
CA$1.7K
CA$27K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***