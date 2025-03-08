← Company Directory
Thomson Reuters
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Thomson Reuters Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Canada at Thomson Reuters totals CA$191K per year for TR4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thomson Reuters's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
TR7
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
TR6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
TR5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
TR4
CA$191K
CA$162K
CA$1.7K
CA$27K
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

CA$224K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$41.9K+ (sometimes CA$419K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Thomson Reuters?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Thomson Reuters in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$230,505. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thomson Reuters for the Data Scientist role in Canada is CA$173,780.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Thomson Reuters

Related Companies

  • OpenText
  • LexisNexis
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources