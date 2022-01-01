← Company Directory
OpenText
OpenText Salaries

OpenText's salary ranges from $11,412 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $274,400 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $11.4K
Software Engineer $16.8K
Senior Software Engineer $29.8K
Lead Software Engineer $32.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $170K
Sales
Median $191K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Project Manager
Median $75.9K
Accountant
$179K
Business Analyst
$63.7K
Customer Service
$44.9K
Data Scientist
$50.8K
Financial Analyst
$46.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$162K
Management Consultant
$181K
Marketing
$274K
Marketing Operations
$90.5K
Product Designer
$96.5K
Product Design Manager
$181K
Program Manager
$148K
Sales Engineer
$184K
Software Engineering Manager
$129K
Solution Architect
$139K
Technical Program Manager
$84.2K
Technical Writer
$16.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OpenText is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $274,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OpenText is $93,464.

