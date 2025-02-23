Software Engineer compensation in India at OpenText ranges from ₹972K per year for Associate Software Engineer to ₹3.15M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.56M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OpenText's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹972K
₹946K
₹15.6K
₹10.3K
Software Engineer
₹1.45M
₹1.45M
₹5K
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.45M
₹2.45M
₹0
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.15M
₹3.15M
₹0
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
