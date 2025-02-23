← Company Directory
OpenText
OpenText Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in Canada package at OpenText totals CA$105K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OpenText's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
OpenText
Project Manager
Waterloo, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$105K
Level
hidden
Base
CA$100K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$5K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at OpenText?

CA$222K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at OpenText in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$163,661. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OpenText for the Project Manager role in Canada is CA$100,342.

Other Resources