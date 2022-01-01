← Company Directory
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Salaries

Thomson Reuters's salary ranges from $6,509 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $385,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thomson Reuters. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
TR7 $81.7K
TR6 $76.6K
TR5 $103K
TR4 $115K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $98.6K
Product Designer
Median $80K

UX Designer

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Data Scientist
Median $87.1K
Sales
Median $385K
Business Operations
$159K
Business Analyst
$56.3K
Business Development
$122K
Chief of Staff
$164K
Customer Service
$6.5K
Data Analyst
$17.4K
Data Science Manager
$127K
Financial Analyst
$7.5K
Human Resources
$352K
Information Technologist (IT)
$137K
Legal
$118K
Management Consultant
$96.7K
Marketing
$76.4K
Project Manager
$124K
Sales Engineer
$115K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$122K
Software Engineering Manager
$28.2K
Solution Architect
$140K

Data Architect

Technical Writer
$70.4K
UX Researcher
$58.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Thomson Reuters is Sales with a yearly total compensation of $385,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thomson Reuters is $100,706.

