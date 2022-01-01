← Company Directory
Takeda
Takeda Salaries

Takeda's salary ranges from $46,403 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Mexico at the low-end to $375,115 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Takeda. Last updated: 5/2/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $130K
Business Analyst
Median $156K
Product Manager
Median $193K

Biomedical Engineer
$174K
Business Operations
$308K
Data Science Manager
$275K
Financial Analyst
$92.8K
Human Resources
$144K
Legal
$235K
Management Consultant
$375K
Marketing Operations
$204K
Mechanical Engineer
$89.6K
Project Manager
$46.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$57.9K
Software Engineer
$80.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$63.2K
Solution Architect
$52.5K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$61.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Takeda is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $375,115. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Takeda is $137,138.

