Takeda
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Takeda Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Norway package at Takeda totals NOK 2.08M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Takeda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Takeda
Insights and Analytics Service Owner
Boston, MA
Total per year
NOK 2.08M
Level
Manager
Base
NOK 1.63M
Stock (/yr)
NOK 226K
Bonus
NOK 227K
Years at company
14 Years
Years exp
23 Years
What are the career levels at Takeda?

NOK 1.73M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Takeda in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 1,143,956. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Takeda for the Product Manager role in Norway is NOK 1,143,956.

Other Resources