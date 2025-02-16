← Company Directory
Take-Two Interactive Software
  • Information Technologist (IT)

Take-Two Interactive Software Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Take-Two Interactive Software ranges from $120K to $174K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Take-Two Interactive Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$136K - $158K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$120K$136K$158K$174K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Take-Two Interactive Software sits at a yearly total compensation of $173,740. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Take-Two Interactive Software for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $119,720.

