Marketing compensation in United States at T-Mobile ranges from $157K per year for L8 to $198K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $189K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for T-Mobile's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L9 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L8 $157K $132K $8.3K $16.8K L7 $198K $153K $13.3K $32K L6 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ --

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At T-Mobile, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.30 % annually ) RSUs take two or three years to vest based on the job 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At T-Mobile, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) RSUs take two or three years to vest based on the job

What's the vesting schedule at T-Mobile ?

