Strike
Strike Salaries

Strike's salary ranges from $145,725 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer at the low-end to $276,375 for a Marketing at the high-end. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Civil Engineer
$146K
Marketing
$276K
Software Engineer
$179K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Strike is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $276,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Strike is $179,100.

