Solid State Storage Technology Corporation
Solid State Storage Technology Corporation Salaries

Solid State Storage Technology Corporation's salary ranges from $35,186 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $56,493 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Solid State Storage Technology Corporation. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $35.2K
Hardware Engineer
$56.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Solid State Storage Technology Corporation is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $56,493. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Solid State Storage Technology Corporation is $45,840.

