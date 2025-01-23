← Company Directory
Silicon Motion
Silicon Motion Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Silicon Motion totals NT$2.02M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Silicon Motion's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Silicon Motion
Software Engineer
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$2.02M
Level
4
Base
NT$1.52M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$505K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Silicon Motion?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Silicon Motion in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$3,076,545. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Silicon Motion for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,800,099.

Other Resources