Silicon Motion
Silicon Motion Salaries

Silicon Motion's salary ranges from $45,644 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $144,820 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Silicon Motion. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $56.3K
Hardware Engineer
Median $67.9K

ASIC Engineer

Chief of Staff
$77.9K
Human Resources
$45.6K
Product Manager
$51.8K
Project Manager
$145K
Software Engineering Manager
$93.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Silicon Motion is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,820. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Silicon Motion is $67,925.

