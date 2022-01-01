Company Directory
Shell
Shell Salaries

Shell's salary ranges from $8,002 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $427,850 for a Business Operations Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shell. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
JG5 $33K
JG4 $50.6K
JG1 $16.3K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
JG4 $44K
JG3 $61.5K
Business Analyst
JG5 $23.3K
JG4 $39.3K

Financial Analyst
Median $162K
Chemical Engineer
Median $235K
Accountant
$163K
Business Operations
$46.6K
Business Operations Manager
$428K
Business Development
$146K
Controls Engineer
$167K
Customer Service
$10.5K
Data Analyst
$8K
Data Science Manager
$81K
Electrical Engineer
$82.9K
Geological Engineer
$176K
Hardware Engineer
$118K
Human Resources
$42.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$20.7K
Management Consultant
$367K
Marketing
$117K
Materials Engineer
$245K
Mechanical Engineer
$130K
Product Designer
$113K
Program Manager
$185K
Project Manager
$20.9K
Recruiter
$17.1K
Sales
$89.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$36.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$123K
Solution Architect
$38.8K
Technical Program Manager
$70.4K
UX Researcher
$47.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Shell is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $427,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shell is $75,741.

