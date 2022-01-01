← Company Directory
Chevron
Chevron Salaries

Chevron's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer at the low-end to $381,900 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chevron. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
PSG 19 $110K
PSG 20 $122K
PSG 21 $134K
PSG 22 $159K
PSG 23 $205K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
PSG 20 $136K
PSG 21 $143K
PSG 22 $182K
Data Scientist
PSG 21 $153K
PSG 22 $176K
PSG 23 $226K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Financial Analyst
Median $175K
Product Manager
Median $185K
Solution Architect
Median $195K

Data Architect

Accountant
Median $116K
Chemical Engineer
$202K
Civil Engineer
$79.6K
Data Analyst
$116K
Electrical Engineer
$178K
Geological Engineer
$131K
Information Technologist (IT)
$88.9K
Legal
$344K
Management Consultant
$187K
Marketing Operations
$147K
Program Manager
$332K
Project Manager
$218K
Sales
$241K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$139K
Software Engineering Manager
$382K
Technical Program Manager
$299K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chevron is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $381,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chevron is $175,725.

Other Resources