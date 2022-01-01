← Company Directory
Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Salaries

Baker Hughes's salary ranges from $18,792 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $373,125 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Baker Hughes. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $133K
Product Manager
Median $205K
Accountant
$95.9K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
Business Analyst
$18.8K
Data Scientist
$91.9K
Financial Analyst
$271K
Geological Engineer
$68.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$136K
Marketing
$91.8K
Marketing Operations
$81.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$51.1K
Project Manager
$373K
Recruiter
$149K
Sales
$211K
Software Engineering Manager
$111K
Solution Architect
$24.1K
Technical Program Manager
$92K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Baker Hughes is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $373,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Baker Hughes is $95,880.

