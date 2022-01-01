← Company Directory
Chevron
Chevron Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $13,080

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Gym On-Site $300

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Life Insurance

    Two times pay

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    14 days

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000

    $1,000 per year contributed by employer. Chevron will prefund $500, $750 or $1,000 to the BenefitWallet HSA for eligible employees.

    • Home
  • Relocation Bonus

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $5,000 in reimbursement.

  • Military Leave

    Differential pay

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Health care and dependant care expenses on a before‑tax basis.

  • 401k $9,600

    400% match on the first 2% of base salary

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Tuition reimbursement of up to 75 percent for approved educational courses; college scholarship program for dependents.

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Mental Health and Substance Abuse

    You’re automatically covered as an employee. Your dependents are also covered if enrolled in a Chevron medical plan.

  • Retiree Health Benefits

  • On-the-Job Accident Insurance

    One times pay, up to a maximum of $1 million.

  • Business Travel Accident Insurance

    Three times pay, up to a maximum of $1 million.

  • Corporate Recognition and Awards program

    Cash and noncash awards ranging from $25 to $6,000.

