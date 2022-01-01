Estimated Total Value: $13,080
Two times pay
14 days
$1,000 per year contributed by employer. Chevron will prefund $500, $750 or $1,000 to the BenefitWallet HSA for eligible employees.
Up to $5,000 in reimbursement.
Differential pay
Health care and dependant care expenses on a before‑tax basis.
400% match on the first 2% of base salary
Tuition reimbursement of up to 75 percent for approved educational courses; college scholarship program for dependents.
You’re automatically covered as an employee. Your dependents are also covered if enrolled in a Chevron medical plan.
One times pay, up to a maximum of $1 million.
Three times pay, up to a maximum of $1 million.
Cash and noncash awards ranging from $25 to $6,000.