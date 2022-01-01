Gym On-Site Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

Regional transit system Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Health care and dependant care expenses on a before‑tax basis.

Life Insurance Two times pay

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 14 days

Adoption Assistance Up to $5,000 in reimbursement.

Tuition Reimbursement Tuition reimbursement of up to 75 percent for approved educational courses; college scholarship program for dependents.

Unique Perk Mental Health and Substance Abuse - You’re automatically covered as an employee. Your dependents are also covered if enrolled in a Chevron medical plan.

Unique Perk Retiree Health Benefits

Unique Perk On-the-Job Accident Insurance - One times pay, up to a maximum of $1 million.

Unique Perk Business Travel Accident Insurance - Three times pay, up to a maximum of $1 million.

Unique Perk Corporate Recognition and Awards program - Cash and noncash awards ranging from $25 to $6,000.

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000 per year contributed by employer. Chevron will prefund $500, $750 or $1,000 to the BenefitWallet HSA for eligible employees.

401k 400% match on the first 2% of base salary