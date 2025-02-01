← Company Directory
Chevron
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Chevron Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at Chevron totals $195K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chevron's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Chevron
Solution Architect
San Ramon, CA
Total per year
$195K
Level
PSG 23
Base
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
12 Years
Years exp
18 Years
What are the career levels at Chevron?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Chevron in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $380,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chevron for the Solution Architect role in United States is $195,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Chevron

Related Companies

  • ExxonMobil
  • Baker Hughes
  • Phillips 66
  • ForgeRock
  • Nomura
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources