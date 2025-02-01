Software Engineer compensation in United States at Chevron ranges from $111K per year for PSG 19 to $205K per year for PSG 23. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chevron's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PSG 19
$111K
$103K
$0
$7.5K
PSG 20
$139K
$120K
$0
$18.8K
PSG 21
$134K
$115K
$0
$18.5K
PSG 22
$155K
$144K
$0
$10.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title