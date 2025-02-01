All Mechanical Engineer Salaries
Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Chevron ranges from $136K per year for PSG 20 to $182K per year for PSG 22. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $151K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chevron's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PSG 19
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
PSG 20
$136K
$121K
$0
$14.7K
PSG 21
$143K
$126K
$0
$17.5K
PSG 22
$182K
$153K
$0
$29K
