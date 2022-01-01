|Unique Perk
|Prescription drug benefits - $2,950 per person and $5,900 per family annually
|Disability Insurance
|Non-Occupational, LTD and Occupational
|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Business Travel Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Employee Assistance Program
|Offered by employer
|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
| 15% discount on purchase price of stock
|Remote Work
|If supported by business needs
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|10 days
|Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
|$250 per year