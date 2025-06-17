Software Engineer compensation in United States at Seagate ranges from $117K per year for Sr Engineer to $183K per year for Sr Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Seagate's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Sr Engineer
$117K
$109K
$5.5K
$2.7K
Staff Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
