SAP
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • Sales Development Representative

SAP Sales Development Representative Salaries

The median Sales Development Representative compensation in United States package at SAP totals $70K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
SAP
Sales Development Representative
Boston, MA
Total per year
$70K
Level
T1
Base
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at SAP?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)

20%

YR 1

40%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Development Representative at SAP in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $90,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SAP for the Sales Development Representative role in United States is $60,000.

Other Resources