Sanofi
Sanofi Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Sanofi totals CA$135K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sanofi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
Sanofi
Machine Learning Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$135K
Level
L2-2
Base
CA$123K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$12.3K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Sanofi?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sanofi in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$212,084. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sanofi for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$134,194.

