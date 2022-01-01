← Company Directory
Sanofi
Sanofi Salaries

Sanofi's salary ranges from $15,631 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $219,398 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sanofi. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $115K
Biomedical Engineer
Median $140K
Accountant
$18.7K
Business Analyst
$81.7K
Business Development
$219K
Customer Service
$15.6K
Data Analyst
$16.9K
Data Science Manager
$129K
Financial Analyst
$25.9K
Human Resources
$18.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
Marketing
$35.3K
Product Design Manager
$114K
Product Manager
$129K
Project Manager
$32.1K
Regulatory Affairs
$111K
Sales
$93.7K
Software Engineer
$52.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$191K
Solution Architect
$101K
Technical Program Manager
$88.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sanofi is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $219,398. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sanofi is $93,671.

