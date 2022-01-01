← Company Directory
ICON plc
ICON plc Salaries

ICON plc's salary ranges from $9,072 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $153,000 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ICON plc. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Data Scientist
Median $120K
Business Operations
$9.1K
Data Science Manager
$115K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Financial Analyst
$82.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$73.5K
Product Manager
$126K
Program Manager
$153K
Project Manager
$97.6K
Software Engineer
$153K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ICON plc is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ICON plc is $114,716.

