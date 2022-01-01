← Company Directory
Samsung
Samsung Salaries

Samsung's salary ranges from $18,794 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $380,375 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Samsung. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $18.8K
L3 $28.9K
L4 $34.2K
L5 $52.3K
L6 $64.3K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Hardware Engineer
L2 $123K
L3 $147K
L4 $205K
L5 $227K
L6 $336K
L7 $380K

ASIC Engineer

SoC Engineer

FPGA Engineer

Product Manager
L2 $179K
L3 $187K
L4 $216K
L5 $253K
L6 $306K

Product Designer
L2 $21.8K
L3 $21.2K
L4 $38.9K

UX Designer

Mechanical Engineer
L2 $106K
L3 $108K
L4 $156K

Manufacturing Engineer

Data Scientist
L4 $61.4K
L5 $91.1K
Project Manager
L2 $114K
L3 $136K
Technical Program Manager
L5 $243K
L6 $293K
Marketing
Median $68K

Product Marketing Manager

Human Resources
L2 $50.2K
L3 $130K
Business Analyst
Median $150K
Chemical Engineer
Median $105K

Process Engineer

Research Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $123K

Data Architect

Data Analyst
Median $100K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $115K
Accountant
Median $114K

Technical Accountant

Financial Analyst
Median $110K
Sales
Median $93.6K
Customer Service
Median $51.2K
Biomedical Engineer
$188K
Business Operations
$178K
Business Operations Manager
$206K
Business Development
$78.7K
Chief of Staff
$49.8K
Civil Engineer
$152K
Copywriter
$80.3K
Corporate Development
$151K
Customer Service Operations
$286K
Data Science Manager
$181K
Electrical Engineer
$259K
Graphic Designer
$129K
Industrial Designer
$85.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$57.6K
Legal
$72.4K
Management Consultant
$362K
Marketing Operations
$220K
Materials Engineer
$169K
Optical Engineer
$80K
Partner Manager
$45.2K
People Operations
$174K
Product Design Manager
$331K
Program Manager
$152K
Recruiter
$108K
Sales Engineer
$40.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$184K
Technical Writer
$59.8K
UX Researcher
$129K
Venture Capitalist
$373K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Samsung, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Samsung is Hardware Engineer at the L7 level with a yearly total compensation of $380,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Samsung is $123,164.

