Product Designer compensation in India at Samsung ranges from ₹1.89M per year for L2 to ₹3.31M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.03M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Samsung's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L2 Product Designer I ₹1.89M ₹1.66M ₹0 ₹224K L3 Product Designer II ₹1.81M ₹1.73M ₹0 ₹88.7K L4 Senior Product Designer ₹3.31M ₹3.01M ₹0 ₹301K L5 Staff Product Designer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Samsung, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Samsung ?

