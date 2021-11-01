← Company Directory
JCPenney
JCPenney Salaries

JCPenney's salary ranges from $23,959 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $177,380 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JCPenney. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$61.7K
Customer Service
$39.2K
Product Designer
$119K

Product Manager
$105K
Project Manager
$101K
Recruiter
$24K
Sales
$27.6K
Software Engineer
$88.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$177K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at JCPenney is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JCPenney is $88,200.

