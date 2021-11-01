← Company Directory
Falabella
Falabella Salaries

Falabella's salary ranges from $24,493 in total compensation per year for a Property Manager at the low-end to $88,740 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Falabella. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $27.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$24.6K
Corporate Development
$59.1K

Data Science Manager
$39.8K
Data Scientist
$71.5K
Management Consultant
$88.7K
Product Designer
$54.5K
Product Manager
$27K
Property Manager
$24.5K
Solution Architect
$81.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Falabella is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $88,740. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Falabella is $47,174.

Other Resources