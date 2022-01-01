← Company Directory
REI
REI Salaries

REI's salary ranges from $40,240 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $224,957 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of REI. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $157K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$173K
Marketing
$113K

Product Designer
$176K
Product Manager
$152K
Project Manager
$94K
Sales
$40.2K
Solution Architect
$225K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at REI is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $224,957. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at REI is $154,450.

