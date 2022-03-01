Company Directory
Neiman Marcus
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Neiman Marcus Salaries

Neiman Marcus's salary ranges from $23,546 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $273,625 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Neiman Marcus. Last updated: 7/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
Median $136K
Accountant
$116K
Software Engineer
$23.5K
Poll

Would you still be a SWE if it paid less?

If SWE pay collapsed to be average and closer to non-tech pay, let's say it fell about 30-50%. Would you still do it?

Just curious how many SWEs out there are in it only for the money. Which is totally fine, by the way, it's just a job. But I feel like, with how saturated the market is and how AI is changing the way we code, we'll see pretty soon here who's actually passionate a...

14 26View Results

Select one

793 participants

14 26View Results
Software Engineering Manager
$274K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Neiman Marcus is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $273,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Neiman Marcus is $126,208.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Neiman Marcus

Related Companies

  • Sephora
  • REI
  • JCPenney
  • Saatva
  • Faire
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources