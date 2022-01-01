← Company Directory
Faire
Faire Salaries

Faire's salary ranges from $56,715 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Canada at the low-end to $555,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Faire. Last updated: 2/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
E2 $110K
E3 $143K
E4 $244K
E5 $277K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Product Manager
E3 $345K
E4 $375K
E5 $526K
Product Designer
E3 $198K
E4 $189K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
Median $465K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $555K
Business Operations
$125K
Business Analyst
$219K
Financial Analyst
$211K
Human Resources
$56.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$163K
Marketing
$129K
Marketing Operations
$528K
Product Design Manager
$251K
Recruiter
$109K
Sales
$231K
Technical Program Manager
$165K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Faire, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Faire is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $555,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Faire is $215,120.

Other Resources