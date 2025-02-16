All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Faire ranges from $345K per year for E3 to $526K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $385K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Faire's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E3
$345K
$197K
$148K
$0
E4
$375K
$222K
$153K
$0
E5
$526K
$261K
$265K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Faire, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)