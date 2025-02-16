← Company Directory
Faire
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Faire Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Faire ranges from CA$153K per year for E2 to CA$387K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$263K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Faire's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
(Entry Level)
CA$153K
CA$125K
CA$26.4K
CA$1.7K
E3
CA$200K
CA$138K
CA$61.4K
CA$0
E4
CA$340K
CA$197K
CA$143K
CA$584.1
E5
CA$387K
CA$205K
CA$181K
CA$0
CA$223K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Faire, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Faire in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$419,997. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Faire for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$266,854.

Other Resources