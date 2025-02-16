Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Faire ranges from CA$153K per year for E2 to CA$387K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$263K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Faire's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
CA$153K
CA$125K
CA$26.4K
CA$1.7K
E3
CA$200K
CA$138K
CA$61.4K
CA$0
E4
CA$340K
CA$197K
CA$143K
CA$584.1
E5
CA$387K
CA$205K
CA$181K
CA$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Faire, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
