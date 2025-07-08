Company Directory
REI
REI Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at REI totals $150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for REI's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
REI
Software Engineer
San Diego, CA
Total per year
$150K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at REI in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,084. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at REI for the Software Engineer role in United States is $150,000.

