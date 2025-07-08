The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at REI totals $155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for REI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/8/2025
What is the highest Product Manager salary at REI in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at REI in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $224,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do REI Product Manager employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at REI for the Product Manager role in United States is $169,000.