Company Directory
REI
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

REI Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at REI totals $155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for REI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
REI
Product Owner
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$155K
Level
L4
Base
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at REI in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $224,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at REI for the Product Manager role in United States is $169,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for REI

Related Companies

  • JCPenney
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Saatva
  • Samsung
  • Sephora
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources