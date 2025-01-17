← Company Directory
Samsung
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Samsung Human Resources Salaries

Human Resources compensation in Korea, South at Samsung totals ₩183.89M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Korea, South package totals ₩106.47M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Samsung's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
L3
₩183.89M
₩110.2M
₩0
₩73.69M
L4
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
L5
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₩42.59M+ (sometimes ₩425.87M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Samsung, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Human Resources offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Samsung in Korea, South sits at a yearly total compensation of ₩217,196,046. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Samsung for the Human Resources role in Korea, South is ₩150,475,692.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Samsung

Related Companies

  • JCPenney
  • REI
  • Meijer
  • Bose
  • OtterBox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources