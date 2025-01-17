← Company Directory
Samsung
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Samsung Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Samsung ranges from ₹1.54M per year for L2 to ₹5.77M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.72M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Samsung's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
Engineer I(Entry Level)
₹1.54M
₹1.42M
₹0
₹120K
L3
Engineer II
₹2.52M
₹2.29M
₹0
₹238K
L4
Senior Engineer
₹3.2M
₹2.9M
₹0
₹299K
L5
Staff Engineer
₹4.27M
₹3.77M
₹0
₹503K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Samsung, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Samsung in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,138,855. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Samsung for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,725,844.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Samsung

Related Companies

  • JCPenney
  • REI
  • Meijer
  • Bose
  • OtterBox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources