Software Engineer compensation in India at Samsung ranges from ₹1.54M per year for L2 to ₹5.77M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.72M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Samsung's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
₹1.54M
₹1.42M
₹0
₹120K
L3
₹2.52M
₹2.29M
₹0
₹238K
L4
₹3.2M
₹2.9M
₹0
₹299K
L5
₹4.27M
₹3.77M
₹0
₹503K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Samsung, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
