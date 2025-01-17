All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Korea, South at Samsung ranges from ₩67.72M per year for L4 to ₩130.58M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Korea, South package totals ₩87.42M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Samsung's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
L3
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
L4
₩67.72M
₩57.29M
₩0
₩10.42M
L5
₩130.58M
₩97.48M
₩0
₩33.1M
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₩42.56M+ (sometimes ₩425.56M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Samsung, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)