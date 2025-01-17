Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Korea, South at Samsung ranges from ₩67.72M per year for L4 to ₩130.58M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Korea, South package totals ₩87.42M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Samsung's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L2 Data Scientist I ₩ -- ₩ -- ₩ -- ₩ -- L3 Data Scientist II ₩ -- ₩ -- ₩ -- ₩ -- L4 Senior Data Scientist ₩67.72M ₩57.29M ₩0 ₩10.42M L5 Staff Data Scientist ₩130.58M ₩97.48M ₩0 ₩33.1M View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Samsung, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Samsung ?

