← Company Directory
Samsung
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Samsung Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Samsung ranges from $179K per year for L2 to $306K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $236K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Samsung's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
Product Manager I
$179K
$145K
$3.6K
$29.9K
L3
Product Manager II
$193K
$167K
$2.8K
$23.3K
L4
Senior Product Manager
$224K
$188K
$5K
$30.4K
L5
Director
$245K
$193K
$5.6K
$45.8K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Samsung, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Samsung in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $306,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Samsung for the Product Manager role in United States is $234,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Samsung

Related Companies

  • JCPenney
  • REI
  • Meijer
  • Bose
  • OtterBox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources