← Company Directory
Raytheon
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Raytheon Salaries

Raytheon's salary ranges from $8,591 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $245,000 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Raytheon. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
P1 $89K
P2 $102K
P3 $123K
P4 $152K
P5 $196K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

DevOps Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
P1 $82.6K
P2 $98.9K
P3 $118K
P4 $143K
P5 $170K
P6 $122K

Quality Engineer

Manufacturing Engineer

Design Engineer

Test Engineer

CAE Engineer

Maintenance Engineer

Hardware Engineer
P1 $80.1K
P2 $98.7K
P3 $128K
P4 $154K
P5 $206K
P6 $216K

Radio Frequency Engineer

FPGA Engineer

Embedded Hardware Engineer

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

82 31
82 31
Cybersecurity Analyst
P1 $77K
P2 $95.6K
P3 $119K
P4 $163K
Financial Analyst
P1 $68.2K
P2 $74.7K
P3 $96.5K
Data Scientist
P1 $90.7K
P2 $102K
P3 $118K
P4 $119K
P5 $185K
Project Manager
P3 $107K
P4 $134K
P5 $189K
Information Technologist (IT)
P2 $99.3K
P3 $128K
P4 $179K
Electrical Engineer
P1 $83K
P2 $100K
P3 $131K
Software Engineering Manager
P4 $159K
P5 $241K
P6 $203K
Program Manager
P1 $107K
P3 $104K
P4 $147K
P5 $245K
Technical Program Manager
P2 $89.5K
P4 $139K

Technical Project Manager

Aerospace Engineer
Median $141K
Product Manager
P2 $99.7K
P3 $118K
P4 $146K
Solution Architect
Median $141K

Data Architect

Data Science Manager
Median $183K
Product Designer
Median $110K
Business Analyst
Median $88K
Accountant
Median $85K
Business Development
Median $151K
Human Resources
Median $164K
Marketing
Median $129K
Administrative Assistant
$45.2K
Business Operations Manager
$192K
Controls Engineer
$147K
Customer Service
$101K
Data Analyst
$79.1K
Legal
$141K
Materials Engineer
$89.6K
Product Design Manager
$165K
Recruiter
$92.5K
Technical Writer
$8.6K
UX Researcher
$151K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Raytheon, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Raytheon is Program Manager at the P5 level with a yearly total compensation of $245,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Raytheon is $120,338.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Raytheon

Related Companies

  • Mayo Clinic
  • Weee
  • Dribbble
  • Slickdeals
  • Klarna
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources