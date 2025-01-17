Salaries

Cybersecurity Analyst

All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Raytheon Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at Raytheon ranges from $77.3K per year for P1 to $164K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation package totals $107K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Raytheon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Security Analyst 1 $77.3K $77.3K $0 $0 P2 Security Analyst 2 $94.6K $91.9K $0 $2.8K P3 Senior Security Analyst $122K $117K $0 $4.2K P4 Principal Security Analyst $164K $158K $0 $5.9K View 1 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Raytheon, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Raytheon ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Cybersecurity Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.