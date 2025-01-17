← Company Directory
Raytheon
Raytheon Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at Raytheon ranges from $77.3K per year for P1 to $164K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation package totals $107K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Raytheon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Security Analyst 1
$77.3K
$77.3K
$0
$0
P2
Security Analyst 2
$94.6K
$91.9K
$0
$2.8K
P3
Senior Security Analyst
$122K
$117K
$0
$4.2K
P4
Principal Security Analyst
$164K
$158K
$0
$5.9K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Raytheon, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Raytheon sits at a yearly total compensation of $163,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Raytheon for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $107,000.

