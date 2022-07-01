← Company Directory
Slickdeals
Slickdeals Salaries

Slickdeals's salary ranges from $115,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $178,360 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Slickdeals. Last updated: 3/13/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $132K
Software Engineer
Median $115K
Business Analyst
$131K

Product Designer
$178K
Project Manager
$134K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Slickdeals is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $178,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Slickdeals is $132,000.

